Man Utd academy stars Gore and Amass set to leave the club

Manchester United youngsters Dan Gore and Harry Amass are set for winter exits.

The Red Devils are ready to loan out the highly rated academy stars for regular game time.

Per Manchester Evening News, United are assessing the clubs that would be best suited for this purpose.

Gore went to Port Vale on loan in last year's January transfer window, but got injured soon after.

Amass is one that was tipped for first-team game time this season, but has not seen that materialize.

Despite the injury absences of Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw this season, he has not gotten a chance to show if he can handle the Premier League.