DONE DEAL: Inverness Caley sign Man Utd defender Nolan

Inverness Caley have signed Manchester United defender James Nolan.

The 18 year-old moves to Caley on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nolan inked a first pro deal with United earlier this summer and was a regular with the U21s last season.

At Inverness, Nolan will work with head coach and Everton legend Duncan Ferguson.

He can play in a number of positions including defence, midfield and right-wing.