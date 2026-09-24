Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Norway v Denmark lineups: Confirmed squad news as Haaland leads hosts attack after red-hot season start

Man United make Luke Shaw contract decision as fans call for left-back signing

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

Iraola gives Liverpool outcast Chiesa transfer ultimatum

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

England captain Harry Kane considering move to NFL later in his career

‘Nobody works for free’: McCarthy hits out at Kenya FA for salary delay and no visa

Man United snap up Liverpool youngster as part of academy shake up

Man United snap up Liverpool youngster as part of academy shake up
Man United snap up Liverpool youngster as part of academy shake upREUTERS

Man United have signed youth winger Isaac Konde, 16, from rivals Liverpool.

Days after Man United’s academy was rocked by JJ Gabriel’s request to leave, with several top European clubs circling, the club have stepped up their pursuit of the UK’s best young talent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, United signed Karim Cassim, 17, from local rivals Man City just before adding Konde from Liverpool.

Man United and Liverpool are now in conversation over a compensation package for the youngster, with the Merseyside club expecting the figure will reach seven figures.

Konde has agreed a one-year scholarship followed by a five-year professional contract once he turns 17.

The report adds that United are looking to add more young talents with the ability to reach the first team relatively quickly.

Mentions
Isaac KondeManchester UnitedLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Man Utd confirm two new signings from Liverpool and Man City, 24 days after window closes

Spanish media says Harvey Elliott "must get in shape" as they suggest he is overweight

Man United make Luke Shaw contract decision as fans call for left-back signing