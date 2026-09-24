Man United snap up Liverpool youngster as part of academy shake up

Man United have signed youth winger Isaac Konde, 16, from rivals Liverpool.

Days after Man United’s academy was rocked by JJ Gabriel’s request to leave, with several top European clubs circling, the club have stepped up their pursuit of the UK’s best young talent.

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Per The Athletic, United signed Karim Cassim, 17, from local rivals Man City just before adding Konde from Liverpool.

Man United and Liverpool are now in conversation over a compensation package for the youngster, with the Merseyside club expecting the figure will reach seven figures.

Konde has agreed a one-year scholarship followed by a five-year professional contract once he turns 17.

The report adds that United are looking to add more young talents with the ability to reach the first team relatively quickly.