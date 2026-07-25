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Man United's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest on the Red Devils

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.
Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.Profimedia

Manchester United have confirmed an extended preseason campaign as they gear up for the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

After steering the club to UEFA Champions League qualification at the end of 2025/26, Michael Carrick penned a two-year contract to take permanent charge at Old Trafford, and United fans are confident he can continue that progress.

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It's been a mixed start to preseason so far for Carrick, with defeat to Wrexham followed by a rampant 5-0 win over Rosenbrg, ahead of incoming games in Sweden, Ireland and Poland in the coming weeks.

Man United's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results

* All KO times set as UK

July 18th - Man United 0-1 Wrexham

July 24th - Rosenborg 0-5 Man United

August 1st - Man United 2-1 Atletico Madrid

August 8th - Man United 1-1 PSG

August 12th - Man United 1-1 Leeds United (5-4 on penalties)

August 15th v AC Milan (Wroclaw Stadium, Poland - TBC)

Man United's first game of 2026/27 Premier League season

Carrick's first full season in charge kicks off Saturday August 22nd against Hull City (12:30pm).

Man United 2026 summer transfer update

Carrick has been busy during the summer transfer window with over £80M already spent to bring in midfield pair Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. 

Veteran Casemiro has moved on as a free agent with Rasmus Hojlund also completing a permanent move back to Italy after joining Napoli.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickManchester United

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