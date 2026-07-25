Man United's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest on the Red Devils

After steering the club to UEFA Champions League qualification at the end of 2025/26, Michael Carrick penned a two-year contract to take permanent charge at Old Trafford, and United fans are confident he can continue that progress.
It's been a mixed start to preseason so far for Carrick, with defeat to Wrexham followed by a rampant 5-0 win over Rosenbrg, ahead of incoming games in Sweden, Ireland and Poland in the coming weeks.
Man United's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results
* All KO times set as UK
July 18th - Man United 0-1 Wrexham
July 24th - Rosenborg 0-5 Man United
August 1st - Man United 2-1 Atletico Madrid
August 8th - Man United 1-1 PSG
August 12th - Man United 1-1 Leeds United (5-4 on penalties)
August 15th v AC Milan (Wroclaw Stadium, Poland - TBC)
Man United's first game of 2026/27 Premier League season
Carrick's first full season in charge kicks off Saturday August 22nd against Hull City (12:30pm).
Man United 2026 summer transfer update
Carrick has been busy during the summer transfer window with over £80M already spent to bring in midfield pair Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.
Veteran Casemiro has moved on as a free agent with Rasmus Hojlund also completing a permanent move back to Italy after joining Napoli.