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DONE DEAL: Ex-Man United defender Tyrell Malacia joins MLS side

DONE DEAL: Ex-Man United defender Tyrell Malacia joins MLS side
DONE DEAL: Ex-Man United defender Tyrell Malacia joins MLS sideMartin Rickett, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Former Man United defender Tyrell Malacia has completed a move to MLS side FC Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old has been a free agent since the summer, leaving Man United after four years with the Premier League side.

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Malacia’s Man United career was seriously hampered by a devastating knee meniscus injury and complications from subsequent surgeries that kept him sidelined for 550 days.

MLS side FC Cincinnati have now confirmed that the Dutch defender has joined, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with an option for a further twelve months.

“We are excited to add a player of Tyrell's experience,” said General Manager Chris Albright. 

“He's played at the highest levels of the game and understands the demands of competing in those environments. 

“His quality on the ball, defensive instincts, and team-first mentality is a welcome addition to the group and we’re happy to have him in Cincinnati.

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MLSTyrell MalaciaManchester UnitedFC CincinnatiPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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