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Man United still working on late deal for Leicester City's Louis Page

Man United still working on late deal for Leicester City's Louis Page
Man United still working on late deal for Leicester City's Louis PageRyan Crockett / PA Images / Profimedia

Man United are reportedly still looking to complete the signing of Leicester City youngster Louis Page.

The 18-year-old broke into Leicester’s first team last season, making 21 appearances across all competitions as they were relegated to League One.

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It was widely reported that Man United are interested in signing Page, with Leicester currently demanding a fee of £10 million.

According to The Athletic, Michael Carrick’s side are still looking to get the deal over the line before the end of the window.

Page's cousin, a Man United fan, posted an Instagram story from the directors' box against Ipswich Town on Sunday, although it’s not thought to be related to the transfer.

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League OneLouis PageLeicesterManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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