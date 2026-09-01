Man United are reportedly still looking to complete the signing of Leicester City youngster Louis Page.

The 18-year-old broke into Leicester’s first team last season, making 21 appearances across all competitions as they were relegated to League One.

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It was widely reported that Man United are interested in signing Page, with Leicester currently demanding a fee of £10 million.

According to The Athletic, Michael Carrick’s side are still looking to get the deal over the line before the end of the window.

Page's cousin, a Man United fan, posted an Instagram story from the directors' box against Ipswich Town on Sunday, although it’s not thought to be related to the transfer.