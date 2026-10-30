Man United's Calvert-Lewin transfer chances rated as 'remote'

Manchester United are expected to be frustrated in their 2027 transfer push for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 29-year-old England star has been on United’s list of striker targets for some time and the club were eyeing up a possible bold bid in January.

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However, Leeds United have no active interest in selling their star striker, who has scored four goals in eight Premier League games this season, after netting 14 in 35 matches in his first campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds want to tie Calvert-Lewin down to a new contract, after he joined on a free transfer from Everton in the summer of 2025.

Michael Carrick's position at Old Trafford remains unclear, and Benjamin Sesko's injury setback has deepened his need for another forward, but reports from The Athletic claim the chances of a deal for Calvert-Lewin are 'remote' due to his importance to Daniel Farke's plans.