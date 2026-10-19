Bruno Fernandes' poor form attracts Galatasaray and Barcelona as Man Utd prepare for bids

Bruno Fernandes could leave Manchester United as both Galatasaray and Barcelona circle.

Fernandes, who broke the Premier League single-season assist record with 21 assists last season, has come under scrutiny at the start of the current campaign as he fails to lead United as captain.

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The Portugal international looks deflated and almost done with a United team who are failing on all fronts under Michael Carrick, whose latest 1-1 result against Leeds United has piled more pressure on him.

Carrick told journalists at Elland Road that Fernandes was okay as worries grow about him being unsettled: “No, he’s all right, no, it’s not a big deal. He is absolutely fine.”

Fernandes' contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and despite United having the option to extend by a year, reports state that Barcelona and Galatasaray are attempting to lure him away from the Premier League.

The United captain has gone five consecutive Premier League matches without a goal or assist and many have questioned his poor body language and drive in games where his side desperately needs results.

In eight out of 10 matches for United this season, Fernandes has failed to contribute a goal or an assist. His poor form suggests he is finished with a United side that cannot string a run of results together, let alone challenge for trophies.

Carrick said United’s sixth game without a win was a “fresh start” for the club, who are 13th in the table with two wins from ten. Fernandes may not only be frustrated, but he may want out of the club who aren't progressing under Carrick.