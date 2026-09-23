Sources: Man United to consider new striker signing if struggles continue

Manchester United are to scour the market for centre-forwards ahead of January, with a growing chance they could make another attacking addition if their problems in front of goal continue.

Sources close to United say there is consideration being given to bringing in a proven goalscorer, although it remains early in the process and the club would ideally avoid having to make another significant investment in the position.

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The problem is that their current options are not providing the goal threat they had hoped for.

Matheus Cunha continues to be used through the middle, but his preference is to operate in a more supportive attacking role, either from a wider position or deeper on the pitch.

Benjamin Sesko has shown flashes of the qualities that persuaded United to make him a major signing, but fitness, sharpness and consistency remain issues as he adjusts to his new surroundings. The forward has withdrawn from international duty with Slovenia during the current break.

Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, is playing more than many expected after coming close to leaving on deadline day. His involvement has provided United with another option, but there remain concerns over his ruthlessness in front of goal.

Sources close to United say Marcus Rashford is also being considered as a potential centre-forward option.

Rashford grew up playing through the middle and has not found his best form operating from the left, creating a situation where a return to his natural position could become worth exploring.

United are also relying heavily on Bruno Fernandes to push towards the top end of the pitch and help create problems for opponents.

Sources say United do have an eye on the market and would consider signing a forward who appears capable of making an immediate impact.

The requirement would be clear in that it would only be worth signing a proven goalscoring ability at a high level.

United have no interest in adding another player simply for the sake of increasing their options. Any January target would need to bring a level of finishing and attacking production that is likely to change the team's fortunes.

At this stage, it is too early for names to become meaningful. United will instead be monitoring leading marksmen across Europe, while also keeping track of established forwards with strong pedigrees who may not be getting the opportunities they want at their current clubs.

The difficulty for United is that, ideally, they do not want to be shopping for another centre forward at all.

They want Sesko to get fully fit, find his sharpness and start scoring regularly. He was a major signing and remains a player in whom the club have invested significant belief.