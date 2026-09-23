Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on young River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran.

According to Metro, Michael Carrck’s side are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as potential competition for current number one Senne Lammens.

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Beltran is a rising star in Argentina and is widely considered as the successor to Emiliano Martinez as his nation’s number one.

He remains under contract with River Plate until December 2021 but reports from Argentina suggest that talks over a new deal have stalled.

Aston Villa were interested before they ultimately opted to sign Zion Suzuki, with Inter Milan also said to be keen on a move.