Man United chase forgotten Man City star to fill left-back gap

Manchester United could look across the city in 2027 as part of the club's plans to bring in a new left-back.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are both currently sidelined through injury and the former is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires next summer.

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That leaves the Red Devils short on specialist options in the role and Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has emerged as a target due to his lack of playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Algeria international made 28 appearances in his debut campaign at City, after an eye-catching few years with Wolves, but only 17 of those came as a starter.

He's not started a Premier League or UEFA Champions League match under Enzo Maresca in 2026/27, and as per Sky Sports expert Florian Plettenberg, he could be open to a controversial switch for around £35M.