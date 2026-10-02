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Man United tweak Luke Shaw contract stance after fresh update

Man United defender Luke Shaw.
Man United defender Luke Shaw.Profimedia

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Luke Shaw a contract extension with Red Devils fans calling for his retention.

The 31-year-old has been United’s first choice left-back for over a decade, but last season was the first time he was able to feature in all 38 Premier League games, after a succession of injury issues.

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That led to speculation over the club signing a replacement over the summer, with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall mooted as the preferred option, but he's since signed a new deal at Saint James’ Park.

Michael Carrick also opted to focus on improving his midfield ahead of the 2026/27 season with Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot in place as his left-back options.

As per the latest from Football Insider, United are still looking for a long-term successor to Shaw, but they are willing to offer him new terms at the start of 2027.

The main caveat focuses on proving his fitness, and that is causing a split, with some club figures unconvinced over his ability to stay injury free.

His current deal expires a the end of the current season and the club are open to giving him another 12 months at Old Trafford.

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