Man City youngsters have huge incentive even if first team role is not earned

Manchester City youngsters know they can get big moves even if they do not make the first team.

Many of the Citizens youth players in recent years have moved on to other teams without getting any minutes under Pep Guardiola.

That is why Under-21 coach Ben Wilkinson believes how they perform for him is so important for their future.

"With all these lads, through opportunity or performance on matter how they do in America our games programme will still give them a fantastic platform," said Wilkinson, per Manchester Evening News.

"What we've seen in the past, specifically with wingers with Carlos (Borges) and Dire (Mebude). Carlos had one year where he was electric in the Under-21s and at the end of the season there was a massive transfer fee to Ajax.

"That is a massive carrot to the players. They know that if they can get it right with our games programme, the world is watching them.

"Everyone's recruitment stretches far and wide now and you see in the market the amount of transfer for younger players is growing year on year. The experience of going on the first team is the most important thing and then transferring that to whatever games they play in is the most important thing."