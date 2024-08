Man City boss Guardiola surprised by England rumours

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has cooled talk of taking the England job.

The Catalan insists the post doesn't interest him.

He said: "I'm here, I'm really happy.

"I can't say anything. I don't know where it comes from. I'm really satisfied here.

"I can't wait for the players to be ready to come back to start training all together and refresh what we have to do."