Man City youngster Lewis appreciates Guardiola management

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis admits he's enjoying the management of Pep Guardiola.

Lewis is regarded highly by Guardiola.

“To be in this environment so early is something you don’t expect to happen so soon and when it does happen, I am so appreciative but obviously something I want to keep,” said Lewis to City's website.

“That’s what you dream of when you are little, and you join the Academy.

“All you can think about is working your way up and getting into the first team. For me, I am very lucky and fortunate that it has happened.

“I couldn’t be any happier.

“Obviously it is amazing. In my opinion he is one of the best managers ever.

“For him to trust me and bring me into the squad is a different kind of feeling.

“I am so appreciative to him for giving me the opportunity because without that I would have no chance of showing my abilities.”

“His attention to detail and how obsessed he is to winning - I also like to win. I like to better myself in every way.

“If Pep sees a small detail that he can improve he doesn’t just leave it and not say anything, he will tell you and that is where you get better.”