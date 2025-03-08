Tribal Football
Man City wrapping up deal for Hibs keeper Vickery

Manchester City are wrapping up a deal for Hibs goalkeeper Ben Vickery.

The teen will move to City at the end of the season with an agreement in principle struck between the two clubs.

Vickery is a Scotland U18 international and is yet to make his senior debut for Hibs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester City agree deal in principle with Hibernian for transfer of talented goalkeeper Ben Vickery. 

"Deal almost done and set to be signed, sealed soon with Manchester City building again for the future."

 

