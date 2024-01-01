Man City win a major legal battle versus the Premier League

Premier League giants Manchester City have won a major legal battle versus the Premier League.

The Citizens will be delighted after an issue regarding sponsorships between clubs and related companies.

The Premier League had found that such deals, such as Etihad sponsoring a UAE-owned club in City, wer unlawful.

A statement released by the Premier League champions on Monday read: "Following today’s publication of the Rule X Arbitral Tribunal Award, Manchester City Football Club thanks the distinguished members of the Arbitral Tribunal for their work and considerations and welcomes their findings:

"The Club has succeeded with its claim: the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules have been found to be unlawful and the Premier League’s decisions on two specific MCFC sponsorship transactions have been set aside

"The Tribunal found that both the original APT rules and the current, (amended) APT Rules violate UK competition law and violate the requirements of procedural fairness.

"The Premier League was found to have abused its dominant position.

"The Tribunal has determined both that the rules are structurally unfair and that the Premier League was specifically unfair in how it applied those rules to the Club in practice.

"The rules were found to be discriminatory in how they operate, because they deliberately excluded shareholder loans."