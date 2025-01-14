Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Man Utd open RB Salzburg talks for Dorgeles
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Arsenal exploring January deal for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd

Ansser Sadiq
Leon completes move to Man Utd in £7M deal as he prepares to join the first team
Leon completes move to Man Utd in £7M deal as he prepares to join the first teamAction Plus
Manchester United new boy Diego Leon has completed his move to the club.

United have signed the 17-year-old left-back to a long-term contract ahead of next summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Leon will officially join up with United’s first team in the off-season, as he will turn 18 by then.

Per Manchester Evening News, United are paying a £3.3M fee, rising to £7M with add-ons.

Leon was given a tour of Carrington and Old Trafford, snapping photos with Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez.

He also got a photo with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after completing medical tests at a private healthcare clinic.

Mentions
Leon DiegoManchester UnitedFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Zola backing AC Milan's Jan push for England pair Rashford, Walker
Napoli learn of Man Utd price for Garnacho
It WILL happen Man Utd fans: 88 years of tradition up in smoke - and none of this lot will care