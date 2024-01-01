Man City hat-trick ace Haaland eager to highlight Savinho

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was full of praise for Savinho after victory over Ipswich.

Haaland struck a hat-trick in the 4-1 win, but as keen to highlight the performance of Savinho on the day.

He said: “He’s been really good.

“Of course he has to learn English but his football skills, everyone can see it.

“So it’s about keep on improving, because to play to together and everything.

“But you can already see the qualities he has. He got a penalty and an assist today.

“He’s going to be really good for us.”