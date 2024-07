Man City SHOCKER! Alvarez rejects new contract offer and demands sale

Julian Alvarez is ready to leave Manchester City this summer.

El Chiringuito says Alvarez has rejected a new contract offer from City and is seeking a move away.

City want to extend Alvarez's deal by 12 months to 2028.

But the Argentina striker has rejected their offer and instead demanded he be put up for sale "at a logical price".

Alvarez wants to leave as he is convinced he will always play second fiddle to Erling Haaland at City.