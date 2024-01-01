Man City set Guardiola deadline over new contract

Tribal Football
Manchester City have set a deadline for Pep Guardiola to make a decision about his future.

Guardiola's current deal is now inside it's final 12 months.

Sky Sports says City management are desperate for the Catalan to stay, but will not wait until the last moment for Guardiola to make a decision.

Instead, City want to know Guardiola's final plans by Christmas.

City hope Guardiola agrees to a new contract extension, though also want enough time to find a successor should he decide this season will be his last in charge.

