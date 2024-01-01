Tribal Football
Man City secure first victory in battle against Premier League
Manchester City appear to have secured victory in one battle against the Premier League.

The Citizens are facing a hearing regarding 115 possible financial rules breaches spanning a decade.

While that case is currently going on, another matter appears to have been concluded.

Associated party transaction rules by the Premier League, intended to prevent teams from inflating sponsorships, are also being challenged.

City were seeking financial damages for losses as a result of the rules, which they claim are against the fair market.

Per The Express, many Premier League clubs are supportive of City’s stance, given their own desire to bring in money through sponsors that may be related to their owners.

