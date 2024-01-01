Man City's Phillips wanted by several Premier League clubs

Ipswich, Fulham and Everton are among the teams chasing after Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The former Leeds United star has fallen out of favor with club and country in recent months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Manchester Evening News, City would prefer to permanently sell a player who cost £45 million two years ago.

However, they may have to settle for a loan deal that includes an option or obligation to buy.

Even if a club does secure Phillips permanently, they will not pay a fraction of that hefty fee City paid Leeds.

Phillips wants to play more regularly to resurrect his career and is adamant about leaving City.