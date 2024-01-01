Man City, Real Madrid target Musiala ponders Bayern Munich future

Jamal Musiala has assured Bayern Munich fans he's happy where he is.
His contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2026, and no agreement over a new deal is in place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the same time, there are rumours of interest from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
"I am very happy at FC Bayern, and am fully focused on our goals," he told Welt am Sonntag.
"To play abroad like (Jude) Bellingham? I don't think about where I will be in five years. Things can always change quickly in top-flight football."