Man City midfielder Wright forced to leave England U20 squad

Young talent Jacob Wright has returned to Manchester City to get treated for an injury.

The 19-year-old was a part of the England Under-20s squad during the international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he is now heading back to his club, as he picked up a knock in training.

He was not involved in the Under-20s game against Italy, which they won 2-1 last week.

"There was obviously temptation - there always is going to be - but when the manager and staff around him want you to stay and be around that first team there's not much of a choice," Wright said about his club future.

"There's no temptation any longer when you get the information that they want you to stay and be around it because they see you as someone that could be around it. The temptation went out the window as soon as I heard that: I was staying for the season."