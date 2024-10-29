Man City midfielder Rodri grateful to family after winning Ballon d'Or

Manchester City midfielder Rodri paid tribute to his family after winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Rodri was named the winner ahead of Real Madrid pair Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

Standing on the stage with his crutches as he recovers from an ACL injury, Rodri declared: “Today is a very special day – not just for me but also for my family and for my country. First of all, I’d like to thank the most important person in the world for me – my girlfriend Laura.

“Today is our anniversary and without her things wouldn’t have been the same. Thank you. And my family for the values they have taught me and the right steps for me to take and for helping me become the man I am.

“Of course, who would have told you that one day I would be here when you took me to the matches, to the games with all your love feeding my dreams.

“Obviously I don’t want to forget my team-mates. I understand that football is a group game.

“Manchester City, thank you so much, you are so special, I know I wouldn’t have made this without you. For me this is the best club in the world. I would like to thank my national team and Luis for trusting me.”