Man City make Newcastle contact for Livramento

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento has emerged as a target for Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a fan of the fullback, with Livramento considered as a natural replacement for departing club captain Kyle Walker.

Former Chelsea trainee Livramento joined Newcastle in 2023 from Southampton.

The Daily Mail says City have made an approach to Newcastle for the defender, with the Toon insisting Livramento won't leave for less than crazy money.

Livramento has a deal with Newcastle to 2028.