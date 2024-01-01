Man City make decision on Porto keeper Costa

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is firming as a major target for Manchester City.

A Bola says in the event that Ederson leaves City next summer, Costa is viewed as the top option to replace the Brazil international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ederson is a target for several Saudi Pro League clubs, where a package worth £1m-a-week has been touted for the shot-stopper.

Porto are seeking around €75m to sell Costa - a valuation which City deem as too steep.

Instead, City will seek to do business for around €50m.