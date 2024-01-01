Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunion
Obi-Martin undergoing special training schedule at Man Utd

Man City make decision on Porto keeper Costa

Man City make decision on Porto keeper Costa
Man City make decision on Porto keeper CostaAction Plus
Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is firming as a major target for Manchester City.

A Bola says in the event that Ederson leaves City next summer, Costa is viewed as the top option to replace the Brazil international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ederson is a target for several Saudi Pro League clubs, where a package worth £1m-a-week has been touted for the shot-stopper.

Porto are seeking around €75m to sell Costa - a valuation which City deem as too steep.

Instead, City will seek to do business for around €50m.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCosta DiogoEdersonManchester CityFC PortoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Porto striker Omorodion: God didn't want me joining Chelsea
Van Bronckhorst warns top striker is not for sale as Arsenal and Man City circle
Txiki OUT: But why Man City are showing no sign Pep and Soriano will follow