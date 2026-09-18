Le Bris admits Sunderland must improve at taking chances ahead of Man City game

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris says his team must take their chances when they face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats travel to the Etihad Stadium after their historic 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar. There, they will be looking to recover from their home defeat to Arsenal in their previous Premier League match.

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However, the Citizens present a tough challenge, having won their last six matches in all competitions.

Sunderland are also winless in their last nine league meetings with the eight-time league winners, with their last victory coming in November 2013.

Asked by Flashscore about lessons from the Arsenal game, the Frenchman stressed the importance of confidence and taking opportunities.

“First of all, we were able to be competitive against them (Arsenal) in different areas. Because if you are strong in three to four, but just weak in one, they kill you. So, we were consistent, first of all,” said Le Bris.

“And second, we got our opportunities. We didn't seize those opportunities. That's probably the main point.

“So, firstly, it’s about confidence. We have to believe that we have the level to be competitive.

“And second, you have small windows, little windows in the game, and you have to seize those windows.”

Sunderland have scored in each of their last eight away Premier League games, matching their best such run since another eight-game streak between November and February in the 2015/16 season.

Their longest run came between April and October 1956, when they scored in 10 consecutive away top-flight matches.

However, the Black Cats have failed to win any of their last 17 league outing against teams starting the day in the top two. Their last such victory came in April 2014, when they secured a 2-1 win away at Chelsea.

Xhaka’s experience key for Sunderland at City

Granit Xhaka Annabel Lee-Ellis / PA Images / Profimedia

Le Bris has praised Granit Xhaka’s leadership and experience ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The Switzerland international has become an important figure since joining Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 on a three-year deal for a reported initial fee of £13 million, with a further £4 million in potential add-ons.

Asked by Flashscore how important the 33-year-old’s experience could be at the Etihad, Le Bris added: “Granit is a great player. So, when you have a strong leader, a great player on your squad, it's always better.

“Obviously, because he's really good as a player, but he's also a really good teammate to set the tempo of the squad.”

Le Bris has seen positive progress across Sunderland’s game and believes his players can rise to the challenge against Maresca’s team.

“We are getting better in different areas of the game. We will be competitive and try our best,” he said.

“It’s better to focus on us and how we can manage their threat and create threat. We are getting better in this area.

“We are creating more chances than ever, which is really positive – it’s just a question of time.”

Former Mozambique international Reinildo Mandava is suspended for Sunday’s clash following his dismissal against the Gunners.

Romaine Mundle and Habib Diarra will also miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Apart from the trio, Le Bris is expected to have a full squad available for the clash with Manchester City.