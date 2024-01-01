Man City legend Aguero reveals club purchase close

Manchester City great Sergio Aguero admits he's close to buying a football club.
El Kun was forced to retire early when with Barcelona due to a heart condition.
"The reality is that I'm thinking of joining a football club, as an owner. I'm not going to say which club, but it's coming," said the former Argentina international .
Asked if he could enter coaching, Aguero also told ESPN: "I like managing, helping the club, progressing, putting together a good team, a good staff.
"I like to see a club grow well, honestly."