Man City legend Aguero reveals club purchase close

Manchester City great Sergio Aguero admits he's close to buying a football club.

El Kun was forced to retire early when with Barcelona due to a heart condition.

"The reality is that I'm thinking of joining a football club, as an owner. I'm not going to say which club, but it's coming," said the former Argentina international .

Asked if he could enter coaching, Aguero also told ESPN: "I like managing, helping the club, progressing, putting together a good team, a good staff.

"I like to see a club grow well, honestly."