Bournemouth boss Iraola on Southampton: I don’t think it’s going to be comfortable for us

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola spoke in his recent press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Southampton.

Bournemouth have had a fantastic start to the season under Iraola as they chase a European spot. The Cherries could go ahead of Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Chelsea if they bag 3 points against the Saints who are dead bottom of the table.

Iraola first gave an update on midfielder Alex Scott and forward Luis Sinisterra who could return from injury this weekend.

"I think both players are expected to train in the final session, so they both have a chance to play.

"I don't know if both players will make the squad, but I expect at least one of them to make the trip with us (to St Mary's Stadium)."

Iraola opened up on being in a good place to secure European football for next season but remained humble, admitting he takes each game as it comes.

"We are not there yet. We would like to be there, not today but in two months when you are literally playing for the final standings. For now, we are just trying to add points. Every Premier League game is a chance to add points so we will try on Saturday against Southampton.

"The results over the last two months have been very good. It's mostly because the players are performing very well and giving the level we thought they had."

Finally, he spoke on Southampton who picked up their second win of the season against Ipswich Town last time out. Iraola says caution is imperative and his side must focus to secure 3 points.

“Tomorrow we will have a team that also presses very high, like us,” the head coach explained.

“I don’t think it’s going to be comfortable for us, we will be quite rushed because they want the duals and the press, and they are aggressive.

“It’s going to be a game that, mentality-wise, we have to be at a very high level, and I hope we are.”