Man City intensify new contract talks with Haaland

Manchester City are ready to step up their efforts to convince Erling Haaland to renew his contract.

The Citizens are delighted that they have gotten manager Pep Guardiola to sign a one year extension.Now they are hoping that Norway forward Haaland will also commit his future to the four times in a row Premier League champions, per The Sun.

Haaland's new agreement is set to run 2027 and will be worth over £20m-a-year.

Speaking on duty with Norway last week, Haaland said: “I hope Pep signs a new contract. He has been important for me in the first two-and-a-half years.

“I hope he stays longer. I like Pep a lot and hope he likes me, too.”

City may have to wait until the verdict comes through regarding their financial irregularities case against the Premier League.

 

