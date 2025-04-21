Man City icon De Bruyne not rushing decision over next move

Tribal Football
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says no decision has been made about next season.

Off contract in June, De Bruyne is fielding offers from across the world after announcing he would be leaving City this summer.

De Bruyne told Sky Sports: "I still feel I have a lot to give.

"Of course, I know I'm not 25 years old anymore, but I still feel like I can do my job. 

"I'm open to everything, but I look at the whole picture. The sporting project and my family. Everything has to fit. It has to make the most sense for me and my family.

"I like playing football and I love competing. That's my feeling, and that's why I can't stop. I feel like I'm doing well, and that's why I've been playing a lot lately."

De Bruyne, 33, has five goals and eight assists this season. 

