Man City hero Booth: I enjoy watching Stones

Manchester City hero Tommy Booth admits he's a fan of John Stones.

Stones plays in a similar style to Booth, who made over 490 appearances for City.

He told the club's website: “I do enjoy watching Stones and I love watching City, but that’s down to Pep (Guardiola).

“When I moved into midfield, people asked what it was like replacing Colin Bell and I’d say that nobody knew the difference!

“Stones is a classy, footballing centre-half and that’s how I tried to play.

“Years and years ago, a centre-back was a stopper, but me, Mike Doyle and Alan Oakes were footballing centre-backs and so were a couple of others at the time, but there weren’t many.

“Most of the defenders back then would either put the ball in Row Z or the player they were marking!

“Let’s just say they were somewhat limited in what they could do so long as they got rid of it or stopped the threat.

“They’d never think of moving with the ball into midfield and they would never assist or score a goal unless it was from a corner that they went up front for.

“So yes, I see a lot of similarities between me and Stones.”