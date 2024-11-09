Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash
Arteta gives injury updates on Merino, Rice and Havertz ahead of Chelsea visit

Man City hero Booth: I enjoy watching Stones

Paul Vegas
Man City hero Booth: I enjoy watching Stones
Man City hero Booth: I enjoy watching StonesAction Plus
Manchester City hero Tommy Booth admits he's a fan of John Stones.

Stones plays in a similar style to Booth, who made over 490 appearances for City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the club's website: “I do enjoy watching Stones and I love watching City, but that’s down to Pep (Guardiola).

“When I moved into midfield, people asked what it was like replacing Colin Bell and I’d say that nobody knew the difference!

“Stones is a classy, footballing centre-half and that’s how I tried to play.

“Years and years ago, a centre-back was a stopper, but me, Mike Doyle and Alan Oakes were footballing centre-backs and so were a couple of others at the time, but there weren’t many.

“Most of the defenders back then would either put the ball in Row Z or the player they were marking! 

“Let’s just say they were somewhat limited in what they could do so long as they got rid of it or stopped the threat.

“They’d never think of moving with the ball into midfield and they would never assist or score a goal unless it was from a corner that they went up front for.

“So yes, I see a lot of similarities between me and Stones.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueStones JohnManchester City
Related Articles
Foden happy seeing Man City pal Stones amongst goals: Great strike against Sparta
Man City boss Guardiola: Stones like a son to me
Guardiola reveals fury at Stones after he broke important Man City rule