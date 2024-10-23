Man City boss Guardiola: Stones like a son to me

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to John Stones.

Guardiola admits he's close to the England defender.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Sparta Prague, Guardiola said of Stones: "John is like my son, honestly.

"I know his body language, I know everything about him. He's one of the loveliest professionals and a lovely person.

"There's not a person I would like more than him (to be playing), so the only reason maybe he is not is because Ruben (Dias) is the man or an incredible top four, it's not a lack of confidence it's not a lack of aggression.

"Or whatever..."