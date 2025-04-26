Man City great Yaya admits big Arsenal career regret

Manchester City great Yaya Toure admits he always had a dream of playing for Arsenal.

Toure won three Premier League titles as a City player, though could've joined Arsenal if not for work permit difficulties.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Arsenal has always been my dream, to be honest," Toure explained on the Obi One podcast. "Because when I was on trial long ago, I was able to share a dressing room with one of my idols, Patrick Viera.

"All of the team was there as well. And me, I was like sitting there (and they'd say), 'Oh, Yaya, go wash my shoes' and I'd say no problem!

"But now go and say to the younger generation, 'go wash my shoes'... you're going to have a problem!

"When I was going to Highbury, the stadium, watching the things, and I'll never forget that one time I said, 'One time, I have to come to this club'.

"And after that, at some point, it didn't work out for me because I didn't have the passport.

"At that time, I didn't have 75 per cent of playing time for the Ivory Coast. I was really sad, to be honest. I was really sad because Arsenal... London..."