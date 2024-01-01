Man City goalscorer Stones: Arsenal timewasting difficult to handle

Manchester City goalscorer John Stones accused Arsenal of timewasting during their 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The Gunners played the entire second-half with ten men defending a 2-1 lead before Stones forced home a 98th minute equaliser.

"They slow the game down," he said afterwards. "They get the keeper on the floor so they can get some information on to the pitch. We had to control our emotions during those tough times.

"I wouldn't say they have mastered it but they have done it for a few years now so we knew to expect that. You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it, but they break up the game which upsets the rhythm.

"They use it to their advantage and we dealt with it very well."