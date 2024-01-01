Man City face hearing over 115 charges next month

The Premier League are set to do battle against their four times in a row champions in court.

Manchester City's hearing into their 115 alleged breaches of financial rules will start next month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Times and other sources, an independent commission looking into the case is ready to begin proceedings.

The hearing will likely take place over a span of 10 weeks, given the complexity of the case.

Many Premier League fans want to see City punished, but the club and its supporters have denied wrongdoing.

City are accused of manipulating sponsorships from companies close to the Abu Dhabi royal family in a bid to inflate their earnings, which then led to them being able to spend more money on transfers and wages.