Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

Man City face hearing over 115 charges next month

Man City face hearing over 115 charges next month
Man City face hearing over 115 charges next month
Man City face hearing over 115 charges next monthAction Plus
The Premier League are set to do battle against their four times in a row champions in court.

Manchester City's hearing into their 115 alleged breaches of financial rules will start next month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Times and other sources, an independent commission looking into the case is ready to begin proceedings.

The hearing will likely take place over a span of 10 weeks, given the complexity of the case.

Many Premier League fans want to see City punished, but the club and its supporters have denied wrongdoing.

City are accused of manipulating sponsorships from companies close to the Abu Dhabi royal family in a bid to inflate their earnings, which then led to them being able to spend more money on transfers and wages.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez posts farewell to Man City and fans
Walker admits Man City title favourites: It's ours to lose
Knight signs for Spanish side after leaving Man City