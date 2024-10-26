Man City defender Dias: The big positive from victory over Southampton

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was pleased after their 1-0 win against Southampton.

An early Erling Haaland goal was all that separated the two teams on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dias was particularly pleased with the clean sheet.

“Three points, clean sheet, very happy,” he said.

“We could have scored many more. Sometimes it goes that way.

“The team showed very good resilience and hard work on being disciplined to keep the zero at the back.”