Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Silva confident as Fulham prepare for Everton trip

Man City boss Guardiola praises Harwood-Bellis, Ramsdale after defeating Southampton

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola praises Harwood-Bellis, Ramsdale after defeating Southampton
Man City boss Guardiola praises Harwood-Bellis, Ramsdale after defeating SouthamptonAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Taylor Harwood-Bellis after victory over Southampton.

The former City defender impressed against his old club in Saints' 1-0 defeat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola later said: “I’m so happy for him because he’s a lovely guy.

“I’m happy that he’s settling in the Premier League. He’s an incredible threat for Southampton from set pieces and a composer when they have the ball because the manager insists the way they have to play, they have to be close, to move differently,

“They have a different way of playing through the lines. Aaron Ramsdale was magnificent with the ball.

“How good they link inside and lateral balls. I showed many images to the team and warned them. I said: ‘Guys you have to feel that at the right moment you will do good things with the ball and you have to be strong and you have to continue because they are good.’”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHarwood-Bellis TaylorRamsdale AaronSouthamptonManchester City
Related Articles
Martin draws pride from Southampton defeat at Man City
Southampton veteran Lallana finds positives in Man City defeat
Guardiola happy with Man City win: I will learn from Russell today