Man City captain Walker backs Tuchel England appointment: Even more if he recalls me!

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has welcomed the appointment of new England coach Thomas Tuchel.

The former Chelsea manager was named England coach this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Walker told BBC Sport: "I understand that the English public thinks there should be an English manager on the bench, but for me it is important to get results.

"He has shown that he can manage great players with great personalities at great clubs like PSG, Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League against City. That is something that has stuck in my mind.

"It is a great appointment, even better if he puts me back in the team!"