Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ex-Al Nassr manager Castro: Working with Ronaldo I understand why he's a phenomenum

Man City captain Walker backs Tuchel England appointment: Even more if he recalls me!

Man City captain Walker backs Tuchel England appointment: Even more if he recalls me!
Man City captain Walker backs Tuchel England appointment: Even more if he recalls me!Action Plus
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has welcomed the appointment of new England coach Thomas Tuchel.

The former Chelsea manager was named England coach this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Walker told BBC Sport:  "I understand that the English public thinks there should be an English manager on the bench, but for me it is important to get results.

"He has shown that he can manage great players with great personalities at great clubs like PSG, Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League against City. That is something that has stuck in my mind.

"It is a great appointment, even better if he puts me back in the team!"

Mentions
Premier LeagueWalker KyleManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ederson: Man City well prepared for post-Pep era
Bayern Munich chief Eberl talks Sane and Tuchel: He didn't get to work with Rice until now!
Wolves boss O'Neil: I know tipping point here could come soon