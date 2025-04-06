Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: Why Foden not De Bruyne's replacement

Man City boss Guardiola: Why Foden not De Bruyne's replacement
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Phil Foden isn't the replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne announced on Friday that he will be leaving City at the end of the season.

In response, ahead of tonight's derby at Manchester United, Guardiola says midfielder Foden isn't man to succeed the Belgian.

He explained, "De Bruyne and Foden have played together in recent years many, many times. But he does not have the specific quality of Kevin, we do not have that player in our team. We do not have him."

He continued: "Phil has other qualities that are difficult to find in our team. There is no player who has to play Kevin's role. Everyone has to play their role, their skills, their quality."

Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinFoden PhilManchester City
