Man City boss Guardiola unimpressed by Carragher claims around Haaland

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has slammed pundit Jamie Carragher over claims around Erling Haaland.

Carragher suggested Haaland missed City's Champions League defeat at Real Madrid in midweek as he wanted to avoid facing Toni Rudiger.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on American network CBS, Carragher said: "Let me work this out, Haaland has gone to the manager in the morning and said he's not fit?

"Do you think that's got something to do with Rudiger? Is that because Rudiger is playing?

"He's on the bench so he can't be injured. I never went to see the manager on the morning of a game and said I'm not fit.

"So he's injured, is he? It's Rudiger-itis is it? Is that what we're saying here?"

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool, Guardiola said: "Oh, God, did he say that? Jamie Carragher said that? Oh God.

"Don't laugh. I don't know why he makes that suspicious, you know that? Did he say that Haaland didn't want to play the game? It's not nice - and it's not true.

"He (Haaland) was crazy to play the game. He had a problem with his knee and he could not play."