Guardiola happy with Man City thumping of Ipswich
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with their rout of Ipswich on Saturday.

Erling Haaland hit a hat-trick as City won 4-1 on the day.

Guardiola later said, "We played a good game. Even 1-0 down we were playing good. I would say in general they changed and were less aggressive. We were in the positions we need and I am really pleased with the game we played in general.

"We tried to provoke them with the high pressing. They patterns they have are really good. Of course when you come here and we feel comfortable playing in our stadium, we can do what we have done again."

On Ilkay Gundogan's return, Guardiola smiled: "Thank you for this warm welcome to him. He is unbelievably happy. I had doubts (about bringing him off the bench) We know each other for many years and he knows exactly what he needs to do. I am very pleased he is back."

