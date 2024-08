Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Delap after Kovacic injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted Mateo Kovacic injury concerns.

Kovacic suffered a knock after a clash with Ipswich attacker and former City teammate Liam Delap in yesterday's 4-1 win.

Guardiola said: "I didn’t speak with the doctors.

"I think it was a knock. Liam Delap, we know from here, is so aggressive with that.

"We have six, seven days until the next game and we will see if he can recover."