Man City captain Walker: Arsenal saw what we're about

Arsenal deserve a lot of credit for the way they defended against Manchester City.

That is the view of City’s captain on the day, Kyle Walker, who paid tribute to the Gunners.

The two teams played out an intense 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

“Sometimes you have to throw the kitchen sink at it,” Walker said post-game.

“You throw everything at it and see if you can knock down the door.

“That just shows what we’re about – we’re going to keep going until the end and that’s what we’ve done for the last eight seasons since I’ve been here.”