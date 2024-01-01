Man City boss Guardiola tightlipped on Echeverri call

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is tightlipped on calling up Claudio Echeverri.

Signed by City at the end of last season, Echeverri was loaned back to River Plate until the end of December.

However, there is talk of City calling up Echeverri after the leg fracture suffered by Oscar Bobb.

But Guardiola said: "I have no idea about a possible request to have Claudio Echeverri arrive in Manchester now.

"I haven't spoken to Txiki Begiristain (City's sporting director) on the subject."