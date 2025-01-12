Man City boss Guardiola "really pleased" with Simpson-Pusey, Mubama

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased with his kids after their 8-0 FA Cup win against Salford.

James McAtee scored a hat-trick, with Divin Mubama and Nico O'Reilly also netting on the day.

“I’m really pleased for Jahmai (Simpson-Pusey) and Nico - who played for the first time in his life at left back,” said Guardiola.

“He has the conditions to play holding midfielder, but maybe he doesn’t believe he can play this.

“He’s another talent that we trust a lot.

“Divin’s movement is unbelievable. The way he moves in the right tempo and how he presses.

“For the first goal it looks easy, but how he makes the counter movement for the defender is really good.”