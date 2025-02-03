Arsenal boss Arteta hails home support for defeat of Man City: The energy transforms the team

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was thrilled with his team’s performance in their win over Manchester City.

He praised the players for their determination and quality, emphasizing how they responded to every challenge.

Arteta also highlighted the incredible support from the fans, who he believes played a key role in the victory.

He stated post-game: “I don't know, we just enjoy the day. I think it's something that we will learn from as well. And understand that still a lot of things have to go your way to win in that manner.

“One of the main things again is to create the unbelievable energy that we created in this stadium. We cannot waste one minute without playing with that because it infects the team, it transforms the team, and it makes it really difficult for the opposition.

“For the players to believe that we can compete against anybody on our day when we play at that level, individually and collectively, we compete at that level. I think it's going to be very helpful for the future.”

On his team’s evolution, he added: “I think your emotional state, to work at this level, is crucial, it's how you feel about yourself, how you feel about the team. The confidence, the trust in your ability, and how you are looking at your opposition.

“That took some years as well and a lot of good decisions but it's down to the players. When they play with that tenacity it's because they believe they can win and can face to face the opposition. That's the best thing. After that you can win or lose because both teams are really good but what I like is the attitude.”