Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola isn't ruling out Kevin de Bruyne from tomorrow's clash with Arsenal.

City host Arsenal in an early season showdown between the two title contenders.

De Bruyne is a doubt after being forced out at halftime of their Champions League stalemate with Inter Milan in midweek.

However, Guardiola was refusing to write him off on Friday.

He said, “He feels a little better today... Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be (involved) ..."